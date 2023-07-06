Erweiterte Funktionen
United Security Bancshares - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.07.2023 - US9114601035
06.07.23 00:04
Das Instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.07.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.07.2023 The instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.07.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.07.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,73 $
|6,77 $
|-0,04 $
|-0,59%
|06.07./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9114601035
|351160
|8,35 $
|5,50 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
