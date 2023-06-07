Erweiterte Funktionen
Flowers Foods - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.06.2023 - US3434981011
07.06.23 00:10
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument FWF US3434981011 FLOWERS FOODS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.06.2023 The instrument FWF US3434981011 FLOWERS FOODS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.06.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,94 $
|24,94 $
|- $
|0,00%
|06.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3434981011
|632326
|30,16 $
|24,16 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|23,60 €
|+0,85%
|05.06.23
|München
|23,60 €
|0,00%
|06.06.23
|NYSE
|24,94 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|24,955 $
|0,00%
|06.06.23
|Frankfurt
|23,40 €
|-0,85%
|06.06.23
|Berlin
|23,40 €
|-0,85%
|06.06.23
|AMEX
|24,90 $
|-1,33%
|06.06.23
|Stuttgart
|23,20 €
|-1,69%
|06.06.23
|Düsseldorf
|22,80 €
|-1,72%
|06.06.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|8
|Flowers Foods
|19.01.22