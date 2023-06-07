Erweiterte Funktionen



Flowers Foods - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.06.2023 - US3434981011




07.06.23 00:10
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument FWF US3434981011 FLOWERS FOODS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.06.2023 The instrument FWF US3434981011 FLOWERS FOODS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.06.2023

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,94 $ 24,94 $ -   $ 0,00% 06.06./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3434981011 632326 30,16 $ 24,16 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		23,60 € +0,85%  05.06.23
München 23,60 € 0,00%  06.06.23
NYSE 24,94 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 24,955 $ 0,00%  06.06.23
Frankfurt 23,40 € -0,85%  06.06.23
Berlin 23,40 € -0,85%  06.06.23
AMEX 24,90 $ -1,33%  06.06.23
Stuttgart 23,20 € -1,69%  06.06.23
Düsseldorf 22,80 € -1,72%  06.06.23
  = Realtime
