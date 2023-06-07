Erweiterte Funktionen
Zhaojin Mining Industry Compan. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.06.2023 - CNE1000004R6
07.06.23 00:10
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument ZVL CNE1000004R6 ZHAOJIN MINING IND.H YC 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.06.2023 The instrument ZVL CNE1000004R6 ZHAOJIN MINING IND.H YC 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.06.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,25 €
|1,41 €
|-0,16 €
|-11,35%
|22.04./08:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CNE1000004R6
|A0M4ZH
|1,62 €
|0,69 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|5
|Zhaojin Mining auf Allzeithoch
|20.08.22
|Kann mir das jemand erklären..
|17.04.08
|2
|Zhaojin Minin (A0M4ZH) - prof.
|16.04.08
|1
|Zhaojin Mining ++13%+
|02.10.07