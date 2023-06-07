Das Instrument ZVL CNE1000004R6 ZHAOJIN MINING IND.H YC 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.06.2023 The instrument ZVL CNE1000004R6 ZHAOJIN MINING IND.H YC 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.06.2023