Zhaojin Mining Industry Compan. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.06.2023 - CNE1000004R6




07.06.23 00:10
Das Instrument ZVL CNE1000004R6 ZHAOJIN MINING IND.H YC 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.06.2023 The instrument ZVL CNE1000004R6 ZHAOJIN MINING IND.H YC 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.06.2023

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,25 € 1,41 € -0,16 € -11,35% 22.04./08:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CNE1000004R6 A0M4ZH 1,62 € 0,69 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 1,28 € +4,07%  06.06.23
Hamburg 1,26 € +0,80%  06.06.23
Frankfurt 1,26 € 0,00%  06.06.23
München 1,29 € 0,00%  06.06.23
Hannover 1,22 € -0,81%  06.06.23
Berlin 1,25 € -11,35%  06.06.23
  = Realtime
