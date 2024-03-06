Erweiterte Funktionen
Williams Companies - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.03.2024 - US9694571004
06.03.24 00:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument WMB US9694571004 WILLIAMS COS INC. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.03.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.03.2024 The instrument WMB US9694571004 WILLIAMS COS INC. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.03.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.03.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|36,69 $
|36,69 $
|- $
|0,00%
|05.03./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9694571004
|855451
|37,45 $
|27,80 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|33,95 €
|+1,31%
|05.03.24
|Düsseldorf
|34,01 €
|+1,52%
|05.03.24
|Stuttgart
|33,86 €
|+1,23%
|05.03.24
|AMEX
|36,73 $
|+0,99%
|05.03.24
|Berlin
|33,74 €
|+0,90%
|05.03.24
|München
|33,35 €
|0,00%
|05.03.24
|NYSE
|36,69 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|36,695 $
|0,00%
|05.03.24
|Hannover
|33,28 €
|-0,24%
|05.03.24
|Frankfurt
|33,28 €
|-0,27%
|05.03.24
|Hamburg
|33,28 €
|-0,27%
|05.03.24
