Stanley Black & Decker - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.03.2024 - US8545021011




06.03.24 00:58
Das Instrument SWF US8545021011 STANLEY BL. + DECK.DL2,50 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.03.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.03.2024 The instrument SWF US8545021011 STANLEY BL. + DECK.DL2,50 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.03.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.03.2024

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
88,96 $ 88,96 $ -   $ 0,00% 05.03./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8545021011 A1CTQA 104,20 $ 73,13 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		81,84 € -0,85%  05.03.24
Frankfurt 82,30 € +0,07%  05.03.24
Hannover 82,32 € +0,02%  05.03.24
München 82,32 € +0,02%  05.03.24
NYSE 88,96 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 88,94 $ 0,00%  05.03.24
Berlin 82,20 € -0,07%  05.03.24
Stuttgart 82,34 € -0,10%  05.03.24
Düsseldorf 82,18 € -0,48%  05.03.24
AMEX 89,02 $ -0,49%  05.03.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
