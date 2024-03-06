Erweiterte Funktionen
Stanley Black & Decker - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.03.2024 - US8545021011
06.03.24 00:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SWF US8545021011 STANLEY BL. + DECK.DL2,50 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.03.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.03.2024 The instrument SWF US8545021011 STANLEY BL. + DECK.DL2,50 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.03.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.03.2024
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|88,96 $
|88,96 $
|- $
|0,00%
|05.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8545021011
|A1CTQA
|104,20 $
|73,13 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|81,84 €
|-0,85%
|05.03.24
|Frankfurt
|82,30 €
|+0,07%
|05.03.24
|Hannover
|82,32 €
|+0,02%
|05.03.24
|München
|82,32 €
|+0,02%
|05.03.24
|NYSE
|88,96 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|88,94 $
|0,00%
|05.03.24
|Berlin
|82,20 €
|-0,07%
|05.03.24
|Stuttgart
|82,34 €
|-0,10%
|05.03.24
|Düsseldorf
|82,18 €
|-0,48%
|05.03.24
|AMEX
|89,02 $
|-0,49%
|05.03.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|114
|Stanley Black & Decker -größt.
|28.02.24