Das Instrument SNIA US80689H1023 SCHNEIDER NATL.INC. CL.B EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.03.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.03.2024 The instrument SNIA US80689H1023 SCHNEIDER NATL.INC. CL.B EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.03.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.03.2024