Schneider National Inc. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.03.2024 - US80689H1023
06.03.24 00:58
Das Instrument SNIA US80689H1023 SCHNEIDER NATL.INC. CL.B EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.03.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.03.2024 The instrument SNIA US80689H1023 SCHNEIDER NATL.INC. CL.B EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.03.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.03.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|22,54 $
|22,54 $
|- $
|0,00%
|05.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US80689H1023
|A2DPT6
|31,73 $
|21,41 $
