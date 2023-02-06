Erweiterte Funktionen



United Rentals - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.02.2023 - US9113631090




05.02.23 22:21
Das Instrument UR3 US9113631090 UNITED RENTALS INC.DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.02.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.02.2023 The instrument UR3 US9113631090 UNITED RENTALS INC.DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.02.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.02.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
455,07 $ 456,20 $ -1,13 $ -0,25% 03.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9113631090 911443 465,90 $ 230,73 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		420,85 € +0,69%  03.02.23
Hannover 415,60 € +1,56%  03.02.23
München 415,50 € +1,55%  03.02.23
Berlin 415,25 € +1,49%  03.02.23
Düsseldorf 417,80 € +1,05%  03.02.23
Frankfurt 421,25 € +0,47%  03.02.23
Stuttgart 415,20 € +0,37%  03.02.23
AMEX 455,89 $ +0,24%  03.02.23
Nasdaq 455,09 $ -0,23%  03.02.23
NYSE 455,07 $ -0,25%  03.02.23
Bitte warten...