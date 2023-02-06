Erweiterte Funktionen
United Rentals - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.02.2023 - US9113631090
05.02.23 22:21
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument UR3 US9113631090 UNITED RENTALS INC.DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.02.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.02.2023 The instrument UR3 US9113631090 UNITED RENTALS INC.DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.02.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.02.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|455,07 $
|456,20 $
|-1,13 $
|-0,25%
|03.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9113631090
|911443
|465,90 $
|230,73 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|420,85 €
|+0,69%
|03.02.23
|Hannover
|415,60 €
|+1,56%
|03.02.23
|München
|415,50 €
|+1,55%
|03.02.23
|Berlin
|415,25 €
|+1,49%
|03.02.23
|Düsseldorf
|417,80 €
|+1,05%
|03.02.23
|Frankfurt
|421,25 €
|+0,47%
|03.02.23
|Stuttgart
|415,20 €
|+0,37%
|03.02.23
|AMEX
|455,89 $
|+0,24%
|03.02.23
|Nasdaq
|455,09 $
|-0,23%
|03.02.23
|NYSE
|455,07 $
|-0,25%
|03.02.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|27
|Investment-Idee: UNITED RENTA.
|01.02.23
|United Rentals
|19.07.19