Smartone Telecom Holdings - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.11.2023 - BMG8219Z1059
05.11.23 23:00
Das Instrument SMA BMG8219Z1059 SMARTONE TEL.HLDGS HD-,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.11.2023 The instrument SMA BMG8219Z1059 SMARTONE TEL.HLDGS HD-,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.11.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,492 €
|0,496 €
|-0,004 €
|-0,81%
|03.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG8219Z1059
|907444
|0,62 €
|0,47 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,505 €
|+1,00%
|01.11.23
|München
|0,495 €
|0,00%
|03.11.23
|Stuttgart
|0,494 €
|0,00%
|03.11.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,505 $
|-
|18.10.23
|Frankfurt
|0,492 €
|-0,81%
|03.11.23
|Berlin
|0,498 €
|-1,39%
|03.11.23
|Düsseldorf
|0,49 €
|-2,00%
|03.11.23
