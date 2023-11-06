Erweiterte Funktionen



Smartone Telecom Holdings - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.11.2023 - BMG8219Z1059




05.11.23 23:00
Das Instrument SMA BMG8219Z1059 SMARTONE TEL.HLDGS HD-,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.11.2023 The instrument SMA BMG8219Z1059 SMARTONE TEL.HLDGS HD-,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.11.2023

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,492 € 0,496 € -0,004 € -0,81% 03.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG8219Z1059 907444 0,62 € 0,47 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,505 € +1,00%  01.11.23
München 0,495 € 0,00%  03.11.23
Stuttgart 0,494 € 0,00%  03.11.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,505 $ 18.10.23
Frankfurt 0,492 € -0,81%  03.11.23
Berlin 0,498 € -1,39%  03.11.23
Düsseldorf 0,49 € -2,00%  03.11.23
