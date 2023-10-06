Erweiterte Funktionen
United Security Bancshares - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.10.2023 - US9114601035
05.10.23 23:57
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.10.2023 The instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.10.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,30 $
|7,30 $
|- $
|0,00%
|06.10./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9114601035
|351160
|8,35 $
|5,50 $
= Realtime
