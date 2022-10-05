Erweiterte Funktionen
General Mills - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.10.2022 - US3703341046
Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.10.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.10.2022 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.10.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.10.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|78,50 $
|78,50 $
|- $
|0,00%
|04.10./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3703341046
|853862
|81,23 $
|61,08 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|78,26 €
|-2,13%
|04.10.22
|Berlin
|79,75 €
|+2,24%
|04.10.22
|München
|79,90 €
|+2,12%
|04.10.22
|Stuttgart
|79,81 $
|+2,01%
|04.10.22
|Frankfurt
|78,88 €
|+0,83%
|04.10.22
|NYSE
|78,50 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|78,52 $
|0,00%
|04.10.22
|AMEX
|78,44 $
|-0,11%
|04.10.22
|Xetra
|78,80 €
|-0,37%
|04.10.22
|Düsseldorf
|78,27 €
|-1,32%
|04.10.22
