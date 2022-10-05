Erweiterte Funktionen

Bodycote PLC LS -,1727272 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.10.2022 - GB00B3FLWH99




05.10.22 00:12
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 21T GB00B3FLWH99 BODYCOTE PLC LS -,1727272 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.10.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.10.2022 The instrument 21T GB00B3FLWH99 BODYCOTE PLC LS -,1727272 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.10.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.10.2022

