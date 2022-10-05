Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Bodycote PLC LS -,1727272":
Bodycote PLC LS -,1727272 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.10.2022 - GB00B3FLWH99
05.10.22 00:12
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 21T GB00B3FLWH99 BODYCOTE PLC LS -,1727272 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.10.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.10.2022 The instrument 21T GB00B3FLWH99 BODYCOTE PLC LS -,1727272 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.10.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.10.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,36 $
|7,34 $
|-0,98 $
|-13,35%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B3FLWH99
|A0RDRL
|8,95 $
|5,55 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|5,75 €
|+9,52%
|04.10.22
|Berlin
|5,90 €
|+6,31%
|04.10.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|6,36 $
|-13,35%
|07.09.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.