Commerce Banc - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.09.2022 - US2005251036
06.09.22 00:03
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument CB5 US2005251036 COMMERCE BANCSHS INC. DL5 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.09.2022 The instrument CB5 US2005251036 COMMERCE BANCSHS INC. DL5 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|68,34 $
|68,80 $
|-0,46 $
|-0,67%
|02.09./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2005251036
|859672
|74,60 $
|61,87 $
