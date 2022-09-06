Erweiterte Funktionen

Commerce Banc - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.09.2022 - US2005251036




06.09.22 00:03
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument CB5 US2005251036 COMMERCE BANCSHS INC. DL5 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.09.2022 The instrument CB5 US2005251036 COMMERCE BANCSHS INC. DL5 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.09.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
68,34 $ 68,80 $ -0,46 $ -0,67% 02.09./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2005251036 859672 74,60 $ 61,87 $
Frankfurt 69,50 € +1,46%  05.09.22
München 69,00 € +0,73%  05.09.22
NYSE 68,52 $ -0,09%  02.09.22
Nasdaq 68,34 $ -0,67%  02.09.22
AMEX 68,70 $ -0,71%  02.09.22
