Sino Biopharmaceutical - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.09.2022 - KYG8167W1380
04.09.22 21:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SMZ1 KYG8167W1380 SINO BIOPH.SUBDIV.HD-,025 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.09.2022 The instrument SMZ1 KYG8167W1380 SINO BIOPH.SUBDIV.HD-,025 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,5054 €
|0,5142 €
|-0,0088 €
|-1,71%
|02.09./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG8167W1380
|A0CBDJ
|0,83 €
|0,42 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,5054 €
|-1,71%
|02.09.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,57 $
|+5,56%
|26.08.22
|München
|0,5256 €
|-0,11%
|02.09.22
|Düsseldorf
|0,4989 €
|-0,66%
|02.09.22
|Berlin
|0,5092 €
|-0,97%
|02.09.22
|Hannover
|0,508 €
|-1,21%
|02.09.22
|Frankfurt
|0,512 €
|-1,92%
|02.09.22
|Stuttgart
|0,5084 €
|-3,79%
|02.09.22
