Das Instrument SMZ1 KYG8167W1380 SINO BIOPH.SUBDIV.HD-,025 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.09.2022 The instrument SMZ1 KYG8167W1380 SINO BIOPH.SUBDIV.HD-,025 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.09.2022