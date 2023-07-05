Erweiterte Funktionen
ENERGOAPARATURA - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.07.2023 - PLENAP000010
04.07.23 23:56
Das Instrument 68D PLENAP000010 ENERGOAPARATURA ZY 0,2 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.07.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.07.2023 The instrument 68D PLENAP000010 ENERGOAPARATURA ZY 0,2 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.07.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.07.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,362 €
|0,362 €
|- €
|0,00%
|04.07./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|PLENAP000010
|909067
|0,40 €
|0,31 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,362 €
|0,00%
|04.07.23
