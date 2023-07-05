Erweiterte Funktionen
New China Life Insurance H - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.07.2023 - CNE100001922
04.07.23 23:56
Das Instrument NCL CNE100001922 NEW CN LIFE INSUR.H YC1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.07.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.07.2023 The instrument NCL CNE100001922 NEW CN LIFE INSUR.H YC1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.07.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.07.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,642 $
|2,60 $
|0,042 $
|+1,62%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CNE100001922
|A1JQV6
|3,18 $
|2,26 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,32 €
|-7,20%
|23.06.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,642 $
|+1,62%
|02.06.23
|Frankfurt
|2,42 €
|0,00%
|04.07.23
|München
|2,44 €
|0,00%
|04.07.23
|Stuttgart
|2,42 €
|-0,82%
|04.07.23
|Berlin
|2,42 €
|-0,82%
|04.07.23
= Realtime
