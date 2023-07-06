Erweiterte Funktionen



Industrial & Commercial Bank o. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.07.2023 - CNE1000003G1




06.07.23 00:04
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument ICK CNE1000003G1 IND.+COMM.BK CHINA H YC 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.07.2023 The instrument ICK CNE1000003G1 IND.+COMM.BK CHINA H YC 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.07.2023

Aktuell
Eilt: Erstklassige Studienergebnisse im Kampf gegen Hautkrebs
Neuer 217% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding PLC.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,4781 € 0,5048 € -0,0267 € -5,29% 05.07./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CNE1000003G1 A0M4YB 0,55 € 0,42 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,4781 € -5,29%  05.07.23
Berlin 0,479 € -0,75%  05.07.23
Frankfurt 0,50 € -0,99%  05.07.23
München 0,482 € -1,23%  05.07.23
Stuttgart 0,4738 € -1,74%  05.07.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,5166 $ -2,53%  05.07.23
Düsseldorf 0,4766 € -2,56%  05.07.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
3,14 Mio. Unzen Gold - Fusion in Multi-Millionen-Unzen Gold-Distrikt. Neuer 324% Gold Hot Stock nach 4.557% mit Benchmark Metals ($BNCH)

Hi-View Resources Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
14 CNE1000003G1 - ICBC 02.11.22
40 Industrial and Commercial Bank . 06.08.21
25 Industrial and commercial bank . 17.11.12
76 Chart Eck 30.06.09
5 IND.+COMM.BK CHINA H YC . 28.12.08
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...