Erweiterte Funktionen
Industrial & Commercial Bank o. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.07.2023 - CNE1000003G1
04.07.23 23:56
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument ICK CNE1000003G1 IND.+COMM.BK CHINA H YC 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.07.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.07.2023 The instrument ICK CNE1000003G1 IND.+COMM.BK CHINA H YC 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.07.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.07.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,51 €
|0,503 €
|0,007 €
|+1,39%
|04.07./21:54
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CNE1000003G1
|A0M4YB
|0,55 €
|0,42 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,51 €
|+1,39%
|04.07.23
|Frankfurt
|0,505 €
|+4,34%
|04.07.23
|München
|0,488 €
|+0,21%
|04.07.23
|Düsseldorf
|0,4891 €
|-0,41%
|04.07.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,53 $
|-0,78%
|23.06.23
|Stuttgart
|0,4822 €
|-1,21%
|04.07.23
|Berlin
|0,4826 €
|-2,15%
|04.07.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|14
|CNE1000003G1 - ICBC
|02.11.22
|40
|Industrial and Commercial Bank .
|06.08.21
|25
|Industrial and commercial bank .
|17.11.12
|76
|Chart Eck
|30.06.09
|5
|IND.+COMM.BK CHINA H YC .
|28.12.08