Das Instrument 9TG0 US36829U1060 GAZTR.TECHNI.U.ADR1/5EO01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.06.2023 The instrument 9TG0 US36829U1060 GAZTR.TECHNI.U.ADR1/5EO01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.06.2023