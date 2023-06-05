Erweiterte Funktionen



GAZTR.TECHNI.U.ADR1/5EO0. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.06.2023 - US36829U1060




04.06.23 21:40
Das Instrument 9TG0 US36829U1060 GAZTR.TECHNI.U.ADR1/5EO01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.06.2023 The instrument 9TG0 US36829U1060 GAZTR.TECHNI.U.ADR1/5EO01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.06.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
18,1401 $ 18,1401 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US36829U1060 A3DJ7Z 27,25 $ 18,14 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 18,40 € +2,79%  02.06.23
Frankfurt 18,00 € 0,00%  02.06.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 18,1401 $ 0,00%  22.05.23
  = Realtime
