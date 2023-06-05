Erweiterte Funktionen
GAZTR.TECHNI.U.ADR1/5EO0. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.06.2023 - US36829U1060
04.06.23 21:40
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 9TG0 US36829U1060 GAZTR.TECHNI.U.ADR1/5EO01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.06.2023 The instrument 9TG0 US36829U1060 GAZTR.TECHNI.U.ADR1/5EO01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.06.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|18,1401 $
|18,1401 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US36829U1060
|A3DJ7Z
|27,25 $
|18,14 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|18,40 €
|+2,79%
|02.06.23
|Frankfurt
|18,00 €
|0,00%
|02.06.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|18,1401 $
|0,00%
|22.05.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.