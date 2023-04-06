Erweiterte Funktionen

General Mills - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.04.2023 - US3703341046




05.04.23 23:43
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.04.2023 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.04.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
87,06 $ 87,06 $ -   $ 0,00% 05.04./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3703341046 853862 88,32 $ 64,97 $
Tradegate (RT) 		79,99 € +1,83%  05.04.23
Xetra 79,77 € +2,03%  05.04.23
Düsseldorf 79,60 € +1,83%  05.04.23
Stuttgart 79,93 € +1,67%  05.04.23
Nasdaq 87,06 $ +1,15%  05.04.23
AMEX 87,01 $ +1,12%  05.04.23
Frankfurt 79,17 € +0,56%  05.04.23
NYSE 87,06 $ 0,00%  00:30
München 78,67 € -0,42%  05.04.23
Berlin 78,40 € -0,42%  05.04.23
