General Mills - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.04.2023 - US3703341046
05.04.23 23:43
Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.04.2023 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.04.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|87,06 $
|87,06 $
|- $
|0,00%
|05.04./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3703341046
|853862
|88,32 $
|64,97 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|79,99 €
|+1,83%
|05.04.23
|Xetra
|79,77 €
|+2,03%
|05.04.23
|Düsseldorf
|79,60 €
|+1,83%
|05.04.23
|Stuttgart
|79,93 €
|+1,67%
|05.04.23
|Nasdaq
|87,06 $
|+1,15%
|05.04.23
|AMEX
|87,01 $
|+1,12%
|05.04.23
|Frankfurt
|79,17 €
|+0,56%
|05.04.23
|NYSE
|87,06 $
|0,00%
|00:30
|München
|78,67 €
|-0,42%
|05.04.23
|Berlin
|78,40 €
|-0,42%
|05.04.23
= Realtime
