VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunit. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.04.2023 - GG00BYXVT888
05.04.23 23:43
Das Instrument 1VV GG00BYXVT888 VINACAPITAL VN OPP.DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.04.2023 The instrument 1VV GG00BYXVT888 VINACAPITAL VN OPP.DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.04.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,20 $
|5,29 $
|-0,09 $
|-1,70%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GG00BYXVT888
|A1428J
|6,67 $
|4,51 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,91 €
|-1,70%
|04.04.23
|Frankfurt
|4,84 €
|+1,57%
|05.04.23
|Düsseldorf
|4,915 €
|+0,61%
|05.04.23
|Berlin
|4,985 €
|+0,40%
|05.04.23
|München
|4,965 €
|0,00%
|05.04.23
|Stuttgart
|4,915 €
|-1,01%
|05.04.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|5,20 $
|-1,70%
|28.03.23
= Realtime
