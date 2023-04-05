Erweiterte Funktionen
KITWAVE GROUP PLC LS -,. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.04.2023 - GB00BNYKB709
04.04.23 23:43
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 8R9 GB00BNYKB709 KITWAVE GROUP PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.04.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.04.2023 The instrument 8R9 GB00BNYKB709 KITWAVE GROUP PLC LS -,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.04.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.04.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,12 €
|3,02 €
|0,10 €
|+3,31%
|04.04./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BNYKB709
|A3CQR6
|3,22 €
|1,52 €
= Realtime
