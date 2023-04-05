Erweiterte Funktionen
Bioventix - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.04.2023 - GB00B4QVDF07
04.04.23 23:43
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 51B GB00B4QVDF07 BIOVENTIX PLC LS -,05 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.04.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.04.2023 The instrument 51B GB00B4QVDF07 BIOVENTIX PLC LS -,05 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.04.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.04.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|42,60 €
|42,40 €
|0,20 €
|+0,47%
|04.04./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B4QVDF07
|A113DD
|47,20 €
|34,40 €
