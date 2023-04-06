Erweiterte Funktionen
SAVILLS PLC - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.04.2023 - GB00B135BJ46
05.04.23 23:43
Das Instrument 1YZ GB00B135BJ46 SAVILLS PLC LS-,025 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.04.2023 The instrument 1YZ GB00B135BJ46 SAVILLS PLC LS-,025 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.04.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,81 €
|11,11 €
|-0,30 €
|-2,70%
|05.04./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B135BJ46
|A0JLZC
|14,10 €
|8,45 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|11,655 $
|+1,91%
|21.03.23
|München
|11,20 €
|0,00%
|05.04.23
|Frankfurt
|10,98 €
|-1,08%
|05.04.23
|Stuttgart
|10,81 €
|-2,70%
|05.04.23
