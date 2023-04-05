Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "SAVILLS PLC":
SAVILLS PLC - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.04.2023 - GB00B135BJ46
04.04.23 23:43
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 1YZ GB00B135BJ46 SAVILLS PLC LS-,025 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.04.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.04.2023 The instrument 1YZ GB00B135BJ46 SAVILLS PLC LS-,025 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.04.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.04.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,11 €
|11,16 €
|-0,05 €
|-0,45%
|04.04./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B135BJ46
|A0JLZC
|14,10 €
|8,45 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|11,655 $
|+1,91%
|21.03.23
|München
|11,20 €
|0,00%
|04.04.23
|Frankfurt
|11,10 €
|-0,36%
|04.04.23
|Stuttgart
|11,11 €
|-0,45%
|04.04.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.