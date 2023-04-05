Erweiterte Funktionen



BEGBIES TRAYNOR LS -,05 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.04.2023 - GB00B0305S97




04.04.23 23:43
Das Instrument BTA GB00B0305S97 BEGBIES TRAYNOR LS -,05 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.04.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.04.2023 The instrument BTA GB00B0305S97 BEGBIES TRAYNOR LS -,05 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.04.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.04.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,34 € 1,39 € -0,05 € -3,60% 04.04./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B0305S97 A0D9NA 1,71 € 1,22 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,35 € -2,17%  04.04.23
Stuttgart 1,34 € -3,60%  04.04.23
