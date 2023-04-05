Erweiterte Funktionen
BEGBIES TRAYNOR LS -,05 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.04.2023 - GB00B0305S97
04.04.23 23:43
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument BTA GB00B0305S97 BEGBIES TRAYNOR LS -,05 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.04.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.04.2023 The instrument BTA GB00B0305S97 BEGBIES TRAYNOR LS -,05 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.04.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.04.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,34 €
|1,39 €
|-0,05 €
|-3,60%
|04.04./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B0305S97
|A0D9NA
|1,71 €
|1,22 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.