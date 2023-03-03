Erweiterte Funktionen
Equinix - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.03.2023 - US29444U7000
03.03.23 01:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument EQN2 US29444U7000 EQUINIX INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.03.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.03.2023 The instrument EQN2 US29444U7000 EQUINIX INC. DL-,001 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 03.03.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.03.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|687,97 $
|675,98 $
|11,99 $
|+1,77%
|03.03./01:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US29444U7000
|A14M21
|775,00 $
|495,11 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|631,20 €
|-0,36%
|02.03.23
|Düsseldorf
|642,40 €
|+2,20%
|02.03.23
|AMEX
|687,93 $
|+2,12%
|02.03.23
|NYSE
|686,68 $
|+1,83%
|02.03.23
|Nasdaq
|687,97 $
|+1,77%
|02.03.23
|Stuttgart
|636,00 €
|-1,73%
|02.03.23
|München
|638,00 €
|-2,19%
|02.03.23
|Berlin
|633,00 €
|-2,21%
|02.03.23
|Frankfurt
|629,90 €
|-2,51%
|02.03.23
|Hannover
|629,90 €
|-2,52%
|02.03.23
