Equinix - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.03.2023 - US29444U7000




03.03.23 01:08
Das Instrument EQN2 US29444U7000 EQUINIX INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.03.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.03.2023 The instrument EQN2 US29444U7000 EQUINIX INC. DL-,001 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 03.03.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.03.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
687,97 $ 675,98 $ 11,99 $ +1,77% 03.03./01:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US29444U7000 A14M21 775,00 $ 495,11 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		631,20 € -0,36%  02.03.23
Düsseldorf 642,40 € +2,20%  02.03.23
AMEX 687,93 $ +2,12%  02.03.23
NYSE 686,68 $ +1,83%  02.03.23
Nasdaq 687,97 $ +1,77%  02.03.23
Stuttgart 636,00 € -1,73%  02.03.23
München 638,00 € -2,19%  02.03.23
Berlin 633,00 € -2,21%  02.03.23
Frankfurt 629,90 € -2,51%  02.03.23
Hannover 629,90 € -2,52%  02.03.23
  = Realtime
