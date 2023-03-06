Erweiterte Funktionen

Commerce Banc - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.03.2023 - US2005251036




05.03.23 22:46
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument CB5 US2005251036 COMMERCE BANCSHS INC. DL5 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.03.2023 The instrument CB5 US2005251036 COMMERCE BANCSHS INC. DL5 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.03.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
66,02 $ 65,36 $ 0,66 $ +1,01% 03.03./22:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2005251036 859672 75,16 $ 62,80 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 66,02 $ +1,01%  03.03.23
NYSE 65,92 $ +0,92%  03.03.23
Frankfurt 61,50 € 0,00%  03.03.23
München 61,50 € 0,00%  03.03.23
AMEX 65,21 $ 0,00%  02.03.23
