Erweiterte Funktionen
Allianz Interglobal A (EUR) - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.03.2023 - DE0008475070
05.03.23 22:46
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DJFB DE0008475070 ALL.INTERGL.A (EUR) INVESTMENT_FUND wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.03.2023 The instrument DJFB DE0008475070 ALL.INTERGL.A (EUR) INVESTMENT_FUND has its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.03.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|428,528 €
|422,968 €
|5,56 €
|+1,31%
|03.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0008475070
|847507
|470,26 €
|382,41 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|433,841 €
|+0,05%
|27.02.23
|Berlin
|431,31 €
|+2,27%
|03.03.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|433,00 €
|+1,63%
|03.03.23
|Düsseldorf
|432,89 €
|+1,51%
|03.03.23
|München
|431,35 €
|+1,49%
|03.03.23
|Frankfurt
|428,528 €
|+1,31%
|03.03.23
|Hannover
|426,05 €
|+1,29%
|03.03.23
|Hamburg
|424,89 €
|+1,10%
|03.03.23
|Fondsgesellschaft
|428,33 €
|+0,39%
|03.03.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.