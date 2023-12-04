Erweiterte Funktionen



03.12.23 22:21
Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.12.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.12.2023 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 04.12.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.12.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
60,82 $ 60,015 $ 0,805 $ +1,34% 01.12./23:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3119001044 887891 61,24 $ 45,70 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		55,72 € +1,11%  01.12.23
Berlin 55,72 € +2,46%  01.12.23
Düsseldorf 55,68 € +1,68%  01.12.23
AMEX 60,80 $ +1,49%  01.12.23
Nasdaq 60,82 $ +1,34%  01.12.23
NYSE 60,80 $ +1,31%  01.12.23
Stuttgart 54,89 € +1,18%  01.12.23
Hamburg 54,91 € +1,03%  01.12.23
Hannover 54,91 € +0,99%  01.12.23
München 54,91 € +0,77%  01.12.23
Frankfurt 55,06 € +0,25%  01.12.23
Xetra 55,81 € 0,00%  24.11.23
  = Realtime
