Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.12.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.12.2023 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 04.12.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.12.2023