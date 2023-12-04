Erweiterte Funktionen
Fastenal - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.12.2023 - US3119001044
03.12.23 22:21
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.12.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.12.2023 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 04.12.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.12.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|60,82 $
|60,015 $
|0,805 $
|+1,34%
|01.12./23:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|61,24 $
|45,70 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|55,72 €
|+1,11%
|01.12.23
|Berlin
|55,72 €
|+2,46%
|01.12.23
|Düsseldorf
|55,68 €
|+1,68%
|01.12.23
|AMEX
|60,80 $
|+1,49%
|01.12.23
|Nasdaq
|60,82 $
|+1,34%
|01.12.23
|NYSE
|60,80 $
|+1,31%
|01.12.23
|Stuttgart
|54,89 €
|+1,18%
|01.12.23
|Hamburg
|54,91 €
|+1,03%
|01.12.23
|Hannover
|54,91 €
|+0,99%
|01.12.23
|München
|54,91 €
|+0,77%
|01.12.23
|Frankfurt
|55,06 €
|+0,25%
|01.12.23
|Xetra
|55,81 €
|0,00%
|24.11.23
