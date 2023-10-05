Das Instrument 3WC GB00BKY40Q38 GALLIFORD TRY PLC LS-,50 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.10.2023 The instrument 3WC GB00BKY40Q38 GALLIFORD TRY PLC LS-,50 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.10.2023