Erweiterte Funktionen
Galliford Try - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.10.2023 - GB00BKY40Q38
04.10.23 23:44
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 3WC GB00BKY40Q38 GALLIFORD TRY PLC LS-,50 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.10.2023 The instrument 3WC GB00BKY40Q38 GALLIFORD TRY PLC LS-,50 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.10.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,69 €
|2,69 €
|- €
|0,00%
|04.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BKY40Q38
|A2PXFJ
|2,80 €
|1,64 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|15
|Galliford Try Aktie... große Ch.
|14.10.21
|6
|Hallo Kollegen
|27.04.20