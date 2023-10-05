Erweiterte Funktionen



Galliford Try - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.10.2023 - GB00BKY40Q38




04.10.23 23:44
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 3WC GB00BKY40Q38 GALLIFORD TRY PLC LS-,50 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.10.2023 The instrument 3WC GB00BKY40Q38 GALLIFORD TRY PLC LS-,50 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.10.2023

Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,69 € 2,69 € -   € 0,00% 04.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BKY40Q38 A2PXFJ 2,80 € 1,64 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 2,79 € 0,00%  04.10.23
Stuttgart 2,69 € 0,00%  04.10.23
Frankfurt 2,78 € -0,36%  04.10.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock entdeckt 12 Mio. Tonnen zu 0,64% Li2O. Sensationelles Offtake Agreement mit Rohstoff-Riese Glencore ($GLEN)

Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
15 Galliford Try Aktie... große Ch. 14.10.21
6 Hallo Kollegen 27.04.20
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...