Bodycote PLC LS -,1727272 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.10.2023 - GB00B3FLWH99
04.10.23 23:44
Das Instrument 21T GB00B3FLWH99 BODYCOTE PLC LS -,1727272 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.10.2023 The instrument 21T GB00B3FLWH99 BODYCOTE PLC LS -,1727272 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.10.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,25 €
|7,40 €
|-0,15 €
|-2,03%
|04.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B3FLWH99
|A0RDRL
|8,35 €
|5,25 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|München
|7,50 €
|-0,66%
|04.10.23
|Frankfurt
|7,25 €
|-0,68%
|04.10.23
|Stuttgart
|7,25 €
|-0,68%
|04.10.23
|Berlin
|7,25 €
|-2,03%
|04.10.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|8,25 $
|-7,92%
|07.09.23
= Realtime
