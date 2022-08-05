Erweiterte Funktionen

New York Community Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.08.2022 - US6494451031




04.08.22 23:49
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.08.2022 The instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.08.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,32 $ 10,32 $ -   $ 0,00% 04.08./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6494451031 889375 14,33 $ 8,50 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		10,212 € +0,75%  04.08.22
Nasdaq 10,32 $ +0,19%  04.08.22
AMEX 10,33 $ +0,15%  04.08.22
NYSE 10,32 $ 0,00%  01:00
Stuttgart 10,058 € -0,44%  04.08.22
Frankfurt 10,036 € -0,57%  04.08.22
Berlin 10,042 € -0,59%  04.08.22
  = Realtime
Antw. Thema Zeit
