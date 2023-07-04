Erweiterte Funktionen
SO.NA.GA.N.R.GDR REGS LN. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.07.2023 - US83367U2050
04.07.23 00:03
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument RZ8G US83367U2050 SO.NA.GA.N.R.GDR REGS LN1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.07.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.07.2023 The instrument RZ8G US83367U2050 SO.NA.GA.N.R.GDR REGS LN1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 04.07.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.07.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,90 €
|8,25 €
|-0,35 €
|-4,24%
|03.07./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US83367U2050
|A1W7WE
|10,80 €
|6,00 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|2
|Societatea Nationala de Gaze N.
|24.10.19