SO.NA.GA.N.R.GDR REGS LN. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.07.2023 - US83367U2050




04.07.23 00:03
Das Instrument RZ8G US83367U2050 SO.NA.GA.N.R.GDR REGS LN1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.07.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.07.2023 The instrument RZ8G US83367U2050 SO.NA.GA.N.R.GDR REGS LN1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 04.07.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.07.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,90 € 8,25 € -0,35 € -4,24% 03.07./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US83367U2050 A1W7WE 10,80 € 6,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 8,15 € -3,55%  03.07.23
Berlin 8,15 € -3,55%  03.07.23
Stuttgart 7,90 € -4,24%  03.07.23
  = Realtime
