Das Instrument RZ8G US83367U2050 SO.NA.GA.N.R.GDR REGS LN1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.07.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.07.2023 The instrument RZ8G US83367U2050 SO.NA.GA.N.R.GDR REGS LN1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 04.07.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.07.2023