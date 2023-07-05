Erweiterte Funktionen
ABM Industries - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.07.2023 - US0009571003
04.07.23 23:56
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument AB4 US0009571003 ABM INDS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.07.2023 The instrument AB4 US0009571003 ABM INDS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.07.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|42,57 $
|42,57 $
|- $
|0,00%
|03.07./18:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0009571003
|857218
|50,20 $
|37,73 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
