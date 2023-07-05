Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument AB4 US0009571003 ABM INDS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.07.2023 The instrument AB4 US0009571003 ABM INDS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.07.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
42,57 $ 42,57 $ -   $ 0,00% 03.07./18:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0009571003 857218 50,20 $ 37,73 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 38,80 € +0,52%  04.07.23
Nasdaq 42,69 $ +0,38%  03.07.23
Berlin 38,80 € 0,00%  04.07.23
NYSE 42,57 $ 0,00%  03.07.23
AMEX 42,68 $ 0,00%  03.07.23
München 39,40 € -0,51%  04.07.23
Stuttgart 38,60 € -0,52%  04.07.23
