Das Instrument GRU KYG3777B1032 GEELY AUTO. HLDGS HD-,02 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.06.2023 The instrument GRU KYG3777B1032 GEELY AUTO. HLDGS HD-,02 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 02.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.06.2023