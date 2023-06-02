Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Geely Automobile":
Geely Automobile - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.06.2023 - KYG3777B1032
02.06.23 00:03
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GRU KYG3777B1032 GEELY AUTO. HLDGS HD-,02 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.06.2023 The instrument GRU KYG3777B1032 GEELY AUTO. HLDGS HD-,02 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 02.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.06.2023
Finanztrends Video zu Geely Automobile
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,0986 €
|1,085 €
|0,0136 €
|+1,25%
|01.06./21:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG3777B1032
|A0CACX
|2,31 €
|1,05 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,0986 €
|+1,25%
|01.06.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,175 $
|+1,29%
|01.06.23
|Düsseldorf
|1,0868 €
|+0,84%
|01.06.23
|Frankfurt
|1,092 €
|+0,83%
|01.06.23
|Stuttgart
|1,0888 €
|+0,72%
|01.06.23
|Berlin
|1,0802 €
|-0,35%
|01.06.23
|Hamburg
|1,08 €
|-0,46%
|01.06.23
|München
|1,0806 €
|-0,84%
|01.06.23
|Hannover
|1,073 €
|-0,98%
|01.06.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|7318
|Geely Automble Hldgs.
|01.06.23
|711
|NEU - dein Kurstipp für Geely .
|25.04.21
|982
|neu
|25.04.21
|1216
|Geely Automobile - dein Kursti.
|25.04.21
|3
|nicht jeden Tag 5 % plus
|24.04.21