Das Instrument CVG HK1093012172 CSPC PHARMACEUT.GR. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.06.2023 The instrument CVG HK1093012172 CSPC PHARMACEUT.GR. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 02.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.06.2023