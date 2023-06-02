Erweiterte Funktionen
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.06.2023 - HK1093012172
02.06.23 00:03
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument CVG HK1093012172 CSPC PHARMACEUT.GR. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.06.2023 The instrument CVG HK1093012172 CSPC PHARMACEUT.GR. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 02.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.06.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,8158 €
|0,8008 €
|0,015 €
|+1,87%
|01.06./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|HK1093012172
|548183
|1,29 €
|0,77 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,8158 €
|+1,87%
|01.06.23
|München
|0,824 €
|-0,12%
|01.06.23
|Berlin
|0,7774 €
|-0,13%
|01.06.23
|Stuttgart
|0,7826 €
|-0,33%
|01.06.23
|Hannover
|0,7764 €
|-0,74%
|01.06.23
|Düsseldorf
|0,7752 €
|-1,12%
|01.06.23
|Frankfurt
|0,7774 €
|-6,34%
|01.06.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,8314 $
|-19,28%
|31.05.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|49
|China Pharmaceutical
|25.04.21
|3
|CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
|25.04.21
|4
|China Pharmaceutical WKN 548.
|22.03.04
|2
|China Pharma (großes Potentia.
|10.11.03