CSPC Pharmaceutical Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.06.2023 - HK1093012172




02.06.23 00:03
Das Instrument CVG HK1093012172 CSPC PHARMACEUT.GR. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.06.2023 The instrument CVG HK1093012172 CSPC PHARMACEUT.GR. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 02.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.06.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,8158 € 0,8008 € 0,015 € +1,87% 01.06./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
HK1093012172 548183 1,29 € 0,77 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,8158 € +1,87%  01.06.23
München 0,824 € -0,12%  01.06.23
Berlin 0,7774 € -0,13%  01.06.23
Stuttgart 0,7826 € -0,33%  01.06.23
Hannover 0,7764 € -0,74%  01.06.23
Düsseldorf 0,7752 € -1,12%  01.06.23
Frankfurt 0,7774 € -6,34%  01.06.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,8314 $ -19,28%  31.05.23
  = Realtime
