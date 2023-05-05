Erweiterte Funktionen

Texas Instruments - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.05.2023 - US8825081040




04.05.23 23:41
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.05.2023 The instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.05.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
162,30 $ 162,30 $ -   $ 0,00% 05.05./01:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8825081040 852654 186,30 $ 144,46 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		147,28 € -0,37%  04.05.23
Nasdaq 162,30 $ 0,00%  04.05.23
München 148,16 € -0,34%  04.05.23
Hamburg 147,38 € -0,43%  04.05.23
Xetra 147,62 € -0,62%  04.05.23
NYSE 162,41 $ -0,66%  04.05.23
Stuttgart 147,48 € -0,71%  04.05.23
AMEX 162,25 $ -0,79%  04.05.23
Berlin 147,38 € -0,95%  04.05.23
Hannover 147,38 € -0,98%  04.05.23
Frankfurt 146,80 € -1,21%  04.05.23
Düsseldorf 147,06 € -1,59%  04.05.23
