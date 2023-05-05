Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Texas Instruments":
Texas Instruments - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.05.2023 - US8825081040
04.05.23 23:41
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.05.2023 The instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.05.2023
Finanztrends Video zu Texas Instruments
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|162,30 $
|162,30 $
|- $
|0,00%
|05.05./01:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8825081040
|852654
|186,30 $
|144,46 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|147,28 €
|-0,37%
|04.05.23
|Nasdaq
|162,30 $
|0,00%
|04.05.23
|München
|148,16 €
|-0,34%
|04.05.23
|Hamburg
|147,38 €
|-0,43%
|04.05.23
|Xetra
|147,62 €
|-0,62%
|04.05.23
|NYSE
|162,41 $
|-0,66%
|04.05.23
|Stuttgart
|147,48 €
|-0,71%
|04.05.23
|AMEX
|162,25 $
|-0,79%
|04.05.23
|Berlin
|147,38 €
|-0,95%
|04.05.23
|Hannover
|147,38 €
|-0,98%
|04.05.23
|Frankfurt
|146,80 €
|-1,21%
|04.05.23
|Düsseldorf
|147,06 €
|-1,59%
|04.05.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|55
|Texas Instruments jetzt ein Ka.
|26.04.23
|5
|Chartanalyse: Texas Instruments
|20.04.09
|Ad hoc -- Texas Instruments k.
|08.03.05
|11
|Texas Instruments - der nächst.
|22.10.02
|Texas Instruments wächst dank.
|13.06.02