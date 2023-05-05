Erweiterte Funktionen

New York Community Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.05.2023 - US6494451031




04.05.23 23:41
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.05.2023 The instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.05.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,50 $ 9,50 $ -   $ 0,00% 04.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6494451031 889375 11,02 $ 5,82 $
Tradegate (RT) 		8,54 € -3,61%  04.05.23
NYSE 9,50 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 9,51 $ 0,00%  04.05.23
AMEX 9,51 $ -2,71%  04.05.23
Düsseldorf 8,65 € -5,15%  04.05.23
Frankfurt 8,64 € -5,16%  04.05.23
Stuttgart 8,65 € -5,77%  04.05.23
Berlin 8,49 € -6,81%  04.05.23
