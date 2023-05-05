Erweiterte Funktionen
New York Community Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.05.2023 - US6494451031
Das Instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.05.2023 The instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.05.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,50 $
|9,50 $
|- $
|0,00%
|04.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6494451031
|889375
|11,02 $
|5,82 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|8,54 €
|-3,61%
|04.05.23
|NYSE
|9,50 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|9,51 $
|0,00%
|04.05.23
|AMEX
|9,51 $
|-2,71%
|04.05.23
|Düsseldorf
|8,65 €
|-5,15%
|04.05.23
|Frankfurt
|8,64 €
|-5,16%
|04.05.23
|Stuttgart
|8,65 €
|-5,77%
|04.05.23
|Berlin
|8,49 €
|-6,81%
|04.05.23
