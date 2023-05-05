Erweiterte Funktionen
Mapletree Industrial - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.05.2023 - SG2C32962814
04.05.23 23:41
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument M2L SG2C32962814 MAPLETREE INDUSTR. TR. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.05.2023 The instrument M2L SG2C32962814 MAPLETREE INDUSTR. TR. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.05.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,5604 €
|1,5482 €
|0,0122 €
|+0,79%
|04.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SG2C32962814
|A1C7NP
|1,90 €
|1,48 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Hannover
|1,5686 €
|+1,29%
|04.05.23
|Frankfurt
|1,5604 €
|+0,79%
|04.05.23
|Hamburg
|1,5592 €
|+0,71%
|04.05.23
|Berlin
|1,559 €
|+0,68%
|04.05.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,775 $
|-0,28%
|31.03.23
= Realtime
