ALIMAK GROUP AB (PUBL) - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.05.2023 - SE0007158910




04.05.23 23:41
Das Instrument 2GP SE0007158910 ALIMAK GROUP AB (PUBL) EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.05.2023 The instrument 2GP SE0007158910 ALIMAK GROUP AB (PUBL) EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.05.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,94 € 6,97 € -0,03 € -0,43% 04.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0007158910 A14UNX 8,37 € 4,01 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 6,94 € -0,43%  04.05.23
