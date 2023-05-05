Erweiterte Funktionen
ALIMAK GROUP AB (PUBL) - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.05.2023 - SE0007158910
04.05.23 23:41
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 2GP SE0007158910 ALIMAK GROUP AB (PUBL) EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.05.2023 The instrument 2GP SE0007158910 ALIMAK GROUP AB (PUBL) EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.05.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,94 €
|6,97 €
|-0,03 €
|-0,43%
|04.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0007158910
|A14UNX
|8,37 €
|4,01 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|6,94 €
|-0,43%
|04.05.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.