United Security Bancshares - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.04.2023 - US9114601035
04.04.23 23:43
Das Instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.04.2023 The instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.04.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,26 $
|6,39 $
|-0,13 $
|-2,03%
|04.04./22:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9114601035
|351160
|8,67 $
|6,16 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
