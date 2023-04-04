Erweiterte Funktionen
United Security Bancshares - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.04.2023 - US9114601035
04.04.23 00:03
Das Instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.04.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.04.2023 The instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 04.04.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.04.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,39 $
|6,38 $
|0,01 $
|+0,16%
|03.04./22:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9114601035
|351160
|8,67 $
|6,16 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
