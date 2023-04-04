Erweiterte Funktionen



United Security Bancshares - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.04.2023 - US9114601035




04.04.23 00:03
Das Instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.04.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.04.2023 The instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 04.04.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.04.2023

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,39 $ 6,38 $ 0,01 $ +0,16% 03.04./22:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9114601035 351160 8,67 $ 6,16 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 5,85 € +1,74%  03.04.23
Nasdaq 6,39 $ +0,16%  03.04.23
AMEX 7,75 $ 0,00%  28.02.23
NYSE 6,34 $ -0,63%  31.03.23
  = Realtime
