STD BK GRP SP.ADRS - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.04.2023 - US8531182066
04.04.23 23:43
Das Instrument SKCS US8531182066 STD BK GRP SP.ADRS RC-,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.04.2023 The instrument SKCS US8531182066 STD BK GRP SP.ADRS RC-,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.04.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,87 $
|9,74 $
|0,13 $
|+1,33%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8531182066
|A1J4Z1
|12,42 $
|7,85 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|9,87 $
|+1,33%
|04.04.23
|Frankfurt
|8,60 €
|-1,15%
|04.04.23
