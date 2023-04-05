Erweiterte Funktionen



STD BK GRP SP.ADRS - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.04.2023 - US8531182066




04.04.23 23:43
Das Instrument SKCS US8531182066 STD BK GRP SP.ADRS RC-,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.04.2023 The instrument SKCS US8531182066 STD BK GRP SP.ADRS RC-,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.04.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,87 $ 9,74 $ 0,13 $ +1,33% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8531182066 A1J4Z1 12,42 $ 7,85 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 9,87 $ +1,33%  04.04.23
Frankfurt 8,60 € -1,15%  04.04.23
  = Realtime
