Ampega Global Rentenfonds - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.03.2024 - DE0008481086




05.03.24 00:59
Das Instrument GIU2 DE0008481086 AMPEGA GLBL GREEN-BDS FDS INVESTMENT_FUND wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.03.2024 The instrument GIU2 DE0008481086 AMPEGA GLBL GREEN-BDS FDS INVESTMENT_FUND has its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.03.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,00 € 15,96 € 0,04 € +0,25% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0008481086 848108 16,20 € 15,29 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		15,987 € -0,22%  12.02.24
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 15,944 € +0,26%  04.03.24
Düsseldorf 15,951 € +0,25%  04.03.24
Fondsgesellschaft 16,00 € +0,25%  01.03.24
Berlin 15,95 € +0,19%  04.03.24
Frankfurt 15,937 € +0,08%  04.03.24
Hannover 15,94 € 0,00%  04.03.24
München 15,96 € 0,00%  04.03.24
Hamburg 15,92 € -0,06%  04.03.24
