Erweiterte Funktionen
Ampega Global Rentenfonds - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.03.2024 - DE0008481086
05.03.24 00:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GIU2 DE0008481086 AMPEGA GLBL GREEN-BDS FDS INVESTMENT_FUND wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.03.2024 The instrument GIU2 DE0008481086 AMPEGA GLBL GREEN-BDS FDS INVESTMENT_FUND has its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.03.2024
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,00 €
|15,96 €
|0,04 €
|+0,25%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0008481086
|848108
|16,20 €
|15,29 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|15,987 €
|-0,22%
|12.02.24
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|15,944 €
|+0,26%
|04.03.24
|Düsseldorf
|15,951 €
|+0,25%
|04.03.24
|Fondsgesellschaft
|16,00 €
|+0,25%
|01.03.24
|Berlin
|15,95 €
|+0,19%
|04.03.24
|Frankfurt
|15,937 €
|+0,08%
|04.03.24
|Hannover
|15,94 €
|0,00%
|04.03.24
|München
|15,96 €
|0,00%
|04.03.24
|Hamburg
|15,92 €
|-0,06%
|04.03.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|Abgeltungssteuer bei Rentenpap.
|25.04.21