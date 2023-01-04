Erweiterte Funktionen
Auto Trader Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.01.2023 - GB00BVYVFW23
04.01.23 00:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 2UA GB00BVYVFW23 AUTO TRADER GRP PLCLS0,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.01.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.01.2023 The instrument 2UA GB00BVYVFW23 AUTO TRADER GRP PLCLS0,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 04.01.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.01.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,95 €
|6,00 €
|-0,05 €
|-0,83%
|03.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BVYVFW23
|A14PY2
|8,80 €
|5,70 €
Aktuell
