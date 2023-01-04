Erweiterte Funktionen

Auto Trader Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.01.2023 - GB00BVYVFW23




04.01.23 00:52
Das Instrument 2UA GB00BVYVFW23 AUTO TRADER GRP PLCLS0,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.01.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.01.2023 The instrument 2UA GB00BVYVFW23 AUTO TRADER GRP PLCLS0,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 04.01.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.01.2023

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,95 € 6,00 € -0,05 € -0,83% 03.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BVYVFW23 A14PY2 8,80 € 5,70 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 5,85 € +2,63%  03.01.23
Hannover 5,70 € 0,00%  03.01.23
Berlin 5,80 € 0,00%  03.01.23
München 5,95 € -0,83%  03.01.23
Stuttgart 5,70 € -0,87%  03.01.23
