Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Iomart Group":
 Aktien    


Iomart Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.01.2023 - GB0004281639




05.01.23 00:58
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument LYU GB0004281639 IOMART GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.01.2023 The instrument LYU GB0004281639 IOMART GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.01.2023

 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,39 € 1,33 € 0,06 € +4,51% 04.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0004281639 912567 2,26 € 1,21 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 1,39 € +4,51%  04.01.23
Berlin 1,41 € +1,44%  04.01.23
Frankfurt 1,37 € -0,72%  04.01.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Heute 287% Neuvorstellung: Neuer Australischer Lithium Hot Stock. Nach 29.455% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ) und 73.233% mit Pilbara Minerals ($PLS)

Askari Metals Limited
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...