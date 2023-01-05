Erweiterte Funktionen
Iomart Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.01.2023 - GB0004281639
05.01.23 00:58
Das Instrument LYU GB0004281639 IOMART GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.01.2023 The instrument LYU GB0004281639 IOMART GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.01.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,39 €
|1,33 €
|0,06 €
|+4,51%
|04.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0004281639
|912567
|2,26 €
|1,21 €
