Sino Biopharmaceutical - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 04.10.2023 - KYG8167W1380
03.10.23 00:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SMZ1 KYG8167W1380 SINO BIOPH.SUBDIV.HD-,025 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.10.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 04.10.2023 The instrument SMZ1 KYG8167W1380 SINO BIOPH.SUBDIV.HD-,025 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 03.10.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 04.10.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,3505 €
|0,34 €
|0,0105 €
|+3,09%
|02.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG8167W1380
|A0CBDJ
|0,60 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,3505 €
|+3,09%
|29.09.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,34 $
|+6,25%
|26.09.23
|Frankfurt
|0,35 €
|+4,70%
|02.10.23
|Stuttgart
|0,3321 €
|+4,27%
|02.10.23
|Düsseldorf
|0,331 €
|+1,25%
|02.10.23
|München
|0,3481 €
|-0,11%
|02.10.23
|Berlin
|0,3283 €
|-1,65%
|02.10.23
|Hannover
|0,3321 €
|-2,38%
|02.10.23
