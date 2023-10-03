Erweiterte Funktionen

Sino Biopharmaceutical - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 04.10.2023 - KYG8167W1380




03.10.23 00:08
Das Instrument SMZ1 KYG8167W1380 SINO BIOPH.SUBDIV.HD-,025 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 03.10.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 04.10.2023 The instrument SMZ1 KYG8167W1380 SINO BIOPH.SUBDIV.HD-,025 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 03.10.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 04.10.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,3505 € 0,34 € 0,0105 € +3,09% 02.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG8167W1380 A0CBDJ 0,60 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,3505 € +3,09%  29.09.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,34 $ +6,25%  26.09.23
Frankfurt 0,35 € +4,70%  02.10.23
Stuttgart 0,3321 € +4,27%  02.10.23
Düsseldorf 0,331 € +1,25%  02.10.23
München 0,3481 € -0,11%  02.10.23
Berlin 0,3283 € -1,65%  02.10.23
Hannover 0,3321 € -2,38%  02.10.23
Antw. Thema Zeit
5 Sino Biopharm ein Rohdiamant 15.03.22
1 Löschung 10.06.07
