Industrial & Commercial Bank o. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 04.07.2022 - CNE1000003G1
03.07.22 21:38
Das Instrument ICK CNE1000003G1 IND.+COMM.BK CHINA H YC 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.07.2022 The instrument ICK CNE1000003G1 IND.+COMM.BK CHINA H YC 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 04.07.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,5698 €
|0,5644 €
|0,0054 €
|+0,96%
|01.07./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CNE1000003G1
|A0M4YB
|0,58 €
|0,45 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,5698 €
|+0,96%
|01.07.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,58 $
|+1,23%
|28.06.22
|Düsseldorf
|0,5596 €
|+0,72%
|01.07.22
|Frankfurt
|0,556 €
|0,00%
|01.07.22
|Stuttgart
|0,556 €
|-0,18%
|01.07.22
|München
|0,556 €
|-0,75%
|01.07.22
|Berlin
|0,5472 €
|-1,33%
|01.07.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
