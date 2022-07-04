Das Instrument ICK CNE1000003G1 IND.+COMM.BK CHINA H YC 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.07.2022 The instrument ICK CNE1000003G1 IND.+COMM.BK CHINA H YC 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 04.07.2022