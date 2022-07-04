Erweiterte Funktionen



Industrial & Commercial Bank o. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 04.07.2022 - CNE1000003G1




03.07.22 21:38
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument ICK CNE1000003G1 IND.+COMM.BK CHINA H YC 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.07.2022 The instrument ICK CNE1000003G1 IND.+COMM.BK CHINA H YC 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 04.07.2022

 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,5698 € 0,5644 € 0,0054 € +0,96% 01.07./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CNE1000003G1 A0M4YB 0,58 € 0,45 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,5698 € +0,96%  01.07.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,58 $ +1,23%  28.06.22
Düsseldorf 0,5596 € +0,72%  01.07.22
Frankfurt 0,556 € 0,00%  01.07.22
Stuttgart 0,556 € -0,18%  01.07.22
München 0,556 € -0,75%  01.07.22
Berlin 0,5472 € -1,33%  01.07.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Trading Aktienchance: Sensationelle Übernahme - Stark Kaufen. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
8 CNE1000003G1 - ICBC 22.09.21
40 Industrial and Commercial Bank . 06.08.21
25 Industrial and commercial bank . 17.11.12
76 Chart Eck 30.06.09
5 IND.+COMM.BK CHINA H YC . 28.12.08
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...