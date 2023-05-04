Erweiterte Funktionen
Hannover Rück ADR - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 04.05.2023 - US4106931052
03.05.23 23:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument HNRB US4106931052 HANN.RUECKV.SE ADR 1/2/ON EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.05.2023 The instrument HNRB US4106931052 HANN.RUECKV.SE ADR 1/2/ON EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 04.05.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|105,58 $
|105,03 $
|0,55 $
|+0,52%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4106931052
|A0CBFZ
|106,53 $
|65,98 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|München
|96,00 €
|+0,52%
|03.05.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|105,58 $
|+0,52%
|03.05.23
|Stuttgart
|95,00 €
|0,00%
|03.05.23
|Frankfurt
|94,50 €
|-1,05%
|03.05.23
= Realtime
