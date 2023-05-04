Erweiterte Funktionen
AB DYNAMICS PLC - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 04.05.2023 - GB00B9GQVG73
03.05.23 23:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 6DY GB00B9GQVG73 AB DYNAMICS PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.05.2023 The instrument 6DY GB00B9GQVG73 AB DYNAMICS PLC LS -,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 04.05.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|19,20 €
|19,20 €
|- €
|0,00%
|03.05./20:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B9GQVG73
|A1W36D
|21,60 €
|12,00 €
