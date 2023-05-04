Erweiterte Funktionen

AB DYNAMICS PLC - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 04.05.2023 - GB00B9GQVG73




03.05.23 23:51
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 6DY GB00B9GQVG73 AB DYNAMICS PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.05.2023 The instrument 6DY GB00B9GQVG73 AB DYNAMICS PLC LS -,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 04.05.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
19,20 € 19,20 € -   € 0,00% 03.05./20:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B9GQVG73 A1W36D 21,60 € 12,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 19,20 € 0,00%  03.05.23
Frankfurt 18,70 € -3,61%  03.05.23
Stuttgart 18,50 € -4,64%  03.05.23
  = Realtime
